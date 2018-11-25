IN CANAAN, Saturday at 11:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halls Bridge Road.

IN CAMBRIDGE, Saturday at 8:13 p.m., an attempted robbery was reported on Bridge Road.

IN CARTHAGE, Saturday at 11:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Saturday at 11:59 p.m., trespassing was reported on Stinchfield Hill Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 5:57 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Montcalm Street.

8:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

8:09 p.m., assault was reported on Prescott Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 8:53 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on Town Farm Road.

IN INDUSTRY, Saturday at 1:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Macomber Hill Road.

4:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.

IN KINGFIELD, Saturday at 7:57 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 1:43 a.m., a motor vehicle accident led to an arrest on Weston Avenue.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Saturday at 10:08 a.m., harassment was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 4:39 p.m., a shots fired complaint was reported with no address.

11:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pine Street.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 9:37 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Fairfield Street.

IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 2:42 p.m., violation of bail or protection order was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 1:24 p.m., threatening was reported on North Avenue.

8:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 7:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Todds Corner Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:42 a.m., harassment was reported on Chaplin Street.

9:22 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Pleasantdale Avenue.

11:47 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on North Street.

12:05 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on First Rangeway.

12:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

1:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

2:07 p.m., theft was reported on Brightwood Street.

2:13 p.m., a fight was reported on Cool Street.

3:43 p.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Center Street.

4:29 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Street.

5:06 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Burleigh Street.

5:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Front Street.

5:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Street.

7:04 p.m., threatening was reported on Colby Street.

7:43 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

11:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

Sunday at 12:55 a.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Grove Street.

2:05 a.m., theft was reported on Burleigh Street.

3:37 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

3:57 a.m., assault was reported with no address.

IN WILTON, Saturday at 10:16 a.m., a fire service call was made on Maxwell Road.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 2:15 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Halifax Street.

10:08 p.m., a bail check led to an arrest on Monument Street.

Sunday at 2:48 a.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on the Ticonic Bridge.

4:25 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Monument Street.

Arrests

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 7:20 p.m., Mitchel Burton MacArthur, 29, of Fairfield, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear in court.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 1:13 a.m., Samantha Burdick, 30, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

