IN CANAAN, Saturday at 11:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Halls Bridge Road.
IN CAMBRIDGE, Saturday at 8:13 p.m., an attempted robbery was reported on Bridge Road.
IN CARTHAGE, Saturday at 11:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 2.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Saturday at 11:59 p.m., trespassing was reported on Stinchfield Hill Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 5:57 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Montcalm Street.
8:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
8:09 p.m., assault was reported on Prescott Drive.
IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 8:53 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on Town Farm Road.
IN INDUSTRY, Saturday at 1:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Macomber Hill Road.
4:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Community Drive.
IN KINGFIELD, Saturday at 7:57 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Saturday at 1:43 a.m., a motor vehicle accident led to an arrest on Weston Avenue.
IN NEW VINEYARD, Saturday at 10:08 a.m., harassment was reported on New Vineyard Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 4:39 p.m., a shots fired complaint was reported with no address.
11:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pine Street.
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 9:37 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Fairfield Street.
IN PALMYRA, Saturday at 2:42 p.m., violation of bail or protection order was reported on Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 1:24 p.m., threatening was reported on North Avenue.
8:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.
IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 7:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Todds Corner Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 8:42 a.m., harassment was reported on Chaplin Street.
9:22 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Pleasantdale Avenue.
11:47 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on North Street.
12:05 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on First Rangeway.
12:51 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.
1:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
2:07 p.m., theft was reported on Brightwood Street.
2:13 p.m., a fight was reported on Cool Street.
3:43 p.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Center Street.
4:29 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Street.
5:06 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Burleigh Street.
5:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Front Street.
5:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West Street.
7:04 p.m., threatening was reported on Colby Street.
7:43 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
11:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.
Sunday at 12:55 a.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on Grove Street.
2:05 a.m., theft was reported on Burleigh Street.
3:37 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.
3:57 a.m., assault was reported with no address.
IN WILTON, Saturday at 10:16 a.m., a fire service call was made on Maxwell Road.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 2:15 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Halifax Street.
10:08 p.m., a bail check led to an arrest on Monument Street.
Sunday at 2:48 a.m., a motor vehicle stop led to an arrest on the Ticonic Bridge.
4:25 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Monument Street.
Arrests
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 7:20 p.m., Mitchel Burton MacArthur, 29, of Fairfield, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear in court.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 1:13 a.m., Samantha Burdick, 30, of Oakland, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
