AARP Foundation Tax-Aide seeks volunteers to prepare and electronically file federal and state income tax returns for low- to moderate-income tax payers. This program is provided free of charge to eligible taxpayers. Currently, the foundation has tax preparation sites in Madison, Fairfield, Augusta and Hallowell, according to a news release from the foundation.

Training will be held in January with the return preparation starting in February. Volunteers of all ages are welcome and do not need to be “of a certain age” or members of AARP.

In addition to tax preparation, other volunteer opportunities are available. These include greeting taxpayers, scheduling appointments, assisting with publicity or assuming one of several leadership roles.

Once trained, volunteers are asked to commit a minimum of four hours per week over the 10-week tax filing season. All volunteers are reimbursed on a limited basis for qualified program-related expenses, including mileage, according to the release.

The program is the nation’s largest free, volunteer-run tax preparation and assistance program. Last spring in Maine, at 56 locations, 278 volunteers met with, answered questions and prepared returns for more than 17,565 Maine taxpayers, out of that number 712 were Maine only tax returns. In order to continue this service as well as grow, volunteers are needed. The foundation especially needs tax preparers to help with this worthwhile program, according to the release.

For more information, visit aarpfoundation.org or contact district coordinator Christine Stenberg at [email protected] or 268-5036.

Share

< Previous

Next >