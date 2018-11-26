CONCORD, N.H. — Gas prices are still dropping in northern New England.
Prices in Vermont have fallen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.72. Prices also were down 3.9 cents per gallon in New Hampshire, to $2.60. They fell 2.8 cents in Maine, to $2.56.
The latest GasBuddy survey shows the national average has fallen 7.8 cents per gallon last week to $2.53 a gallon. The national average has dropped 29.4 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 3.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
-
Local & State
Retail, medical marijuana licenses up for grabs in Hallowell
-
Local & State
Death of Portland man after car crash is ruled a suicide
-
Varsity Maine
Central Maine sports cross country runners of the year
-
Varsity Maine
Kennebec Journal Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year: Molly McGrail, Maranacook
-
Varsity Maine
Morning Sentinel Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year: Kahryn Cullenberg