KENNEBUNK — John Patuleia was able to get an early start on his Christmas shopping after winning $20,000 on a Maine Lottery scratch-off ticket.

The Kennebunk resident purchased the winning $5 “Double Sided Dollars” ticket at Cumberland Farms in Kennebunk this month. He was awarded the prize on Nov. 7.

John Patuleia Courtesy photo

In “Double Sided Dollars” participants are asked to match any of the numbers scratched off to a winning number. If a participant gets a “5X” symbol, they win five times the prize shown. If a participant gets a “10X” symbol, they win 10 times the prize amount shown.

The highest prize in the “Double Sided Dollars” game is $100,000 and the odds of winning it are 1-240,000.

“Double Sided Dollars” tickets have been on sale in Maine since June 7 and there were 1.2 million tickets available overall.

