AUGUSTA — A pickup truck struck and killed a pedestrian Monday night near the west entrance to Memorial Bridge.

Augusta police blocked traffic from crossing the bridge shortly after the accident was reported about 7 p.m., and part of Cony Circle was closed as well.

Augusta police Lt. Vicente Morris said the accident occurred near a crosswalk between Swan Street and the Penney Memorial United Baptist Church parking lot. He said the pedestrian, a man, was killed instantly.

The accident was being reconstructed with assistance of the Maine State Police, and Morris said the identification of the dead man — who is from Augusta — likely would not be made public until Tuesday morning after relatives are notified.

He said the man was struck by a pickup, but Morris had no information about the driver, who stayed at the scene after the accident occurred.

Morris said police are following routine protocol in investigating the fatal crash, and that includes taking blood samples of those involved.

While it was dark by 7 p.m., Morris said the streetlights were on. A snowstorm that was headed for Augusta had not arrived in the city yet.

Betty Adams — 621-5631

[email protected]

Twitter: @betadams

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: