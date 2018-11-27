A Farmington man was killed and two others severely injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash on Route 27 in Kingfield, according to a press release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Scott Nichols said Franklin County Regional dispatch received a report of a two-vehicle crash that involved a tractor trailer and a car at about 3:30 p.m. Deputy Brian McCormick was dispatched to the scene, along with Deputy Brad Scovil.

Nichols said a red 1997 Subaru Legacy driven by Leroy Gordon, 76, of Farmington, was traveling south on Route 27 and had two passengers, Seth Gordon, 28, and Scott Kidder, 18, both of Farmington. According to witnesses at the scene, the Subaru lost traction on the road and started to skid sideways into the path of a northbound 1994 red Peterbuilt tractor trailer being driven by Cedrick Allaire, 25, of Westbury, Quebec.

Witnesses told police neither vehicle appeared to be traveling at excessive speed. Road conditions at the time were poor because of the snowstorm moving through the region.

Nichols said Seth Gordon died at the scene, and Leroy Gordon and Kidder were taken to Franklin Memorial Health in Farmington and were in critical condition. Allaire was not injured, Nichols said.

Two members of the Maine State Police, Troopers Joseph Parker and Bernie Campbell, responded to the report of the accident, along with Lt. David Rackliffe, Sgt. Nate Bean, Deputy Andrew Morgan and Nichols from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Crews from Northstar Ambulance, Kingfield Fire and Carrabassett Fire were at the scene as well.

Collins Wrecker Service was called in to remove the tractor trailer.

McCormick is continuing to investigate the crash, Nichols said.

