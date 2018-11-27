LIBERTY — An Oakland man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Route 3 in front of Lake St. George State Park, according to Maine State Police.

Killed was William Chadwick, 55, whose pickup truck was struck by a box truck that crossed the centerline of the road, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. McCausland said the crash occurred at 9:30 a.m. “during this morning’s snow storm” in a Tuesday morning press release.

The accident involved two trucks — Chadwick’s GMC Sierra pickup truck and an Enterprise box truck driven by 20-year-old Dusan Dokic of Spanaway, Washington, who was not injured.

“Although the crash took place during today’s snow storm,” McCausland said in a release later Tuesday, “troopers have reached no conclusions on why the crash took place and will continue to investigate why the larger truck crossed into the opposite lane.”

Both trucks stopped in a ditch, on the lake side of Route 3, by the state park, according to McCausland. The road was closed for three hours as the crash was investigated by state police.

The Department of Environmental Protection also responded to clean up fuel oil that spilled from the larger truck’s fuel tank.

