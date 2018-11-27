The American Red Cross, based in Portland, has an urgent need for blood and platelet donors to give now to ensure blood is available for medical treatments and emergencies during the holiday season.

Blood and platelet donations often decline during the holidays. Regular donors are busy with holiday activities, and travel and severe winter weather may cause blood drive cancellations. Yet donations remain critical for patients like 4-year-old Wyatt Monacelli who is in the midst of intense chemotherapy treatments for leukemia. He has received a number of transfusions since his diagnosis in June and will likely need more, according to a American Red Cross news release.

“We are fortunate to have had so many donors give the gift of life to our child so far throughout the course of his treatment, and even more so, we are lucky to have had a supply of blood available for him when he needed it,” said Julianna Monacelli, Wyatt’s mother, according to the release

Donors are urged to give now to ensure that families like Wyatt’s don’t have to worry about the availability of blood this winter. In thanks for helping meet the urgent need around the holidays, all those who come to donate blood or platelets now through Dec. 19 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)

Make an appointment to donate blood or platelets by downloading the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

Another way to help keep the blood supply strong is to host a Red Cross blood drive this winter. To learn more about hosting a blood drive and to sign up, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities through Dec. 19

Androscoggin County

Lewiston

• Dec. 5: 1-6 p.m., Bates College, 56 Campus Ave.

• Dec. 7: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Central Maine Medical Center, 12 High St., Lower Level

Mechanic Falls

• Dec. 13: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Town Hall, 108 Lewiston St.

Sabattus

• Dec. 11: Noon-5 p.m., Town Hall, 190 Middle Road

Turner

• Dec. 13: 7:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Leavitt High School, 21 Matthews Way

Cumberland County

Brunswick

• Dec. 5: 3 -8 p.m., Bowdoin College, 8 Polar Loop, Morrell Lounge Building

• Dec. 14: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., American Legion Post 20, 1 Columbus Drive

Falmouth

• Wednesday, Nov. 28: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., TideSmart Global Falmouth, 380 US Route 1

• Friday, Nov. 30: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Falmouth High School, 74 Woodville Road

• Dec. 14: Noon-5 p.m., Lunt Auditorium, 74 Lunt Road

Freeport

• Thursday, Nov. 29: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Freeport Community Center, 53 Depot St.

Gorham

• Dec. 7: 1-6 p.m., St. Annes Church, 299 Main St.

Naples

• Dec. 11: 1 -6 p.m., Naples Town Hall, Town Hall, 15 Village Green Lane

Portland

• Wednesday, Nov. 28: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., University of Southern Maine, 60 Falmouth St.

• Dec. 17: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Maine Medical Dana Center, 22 Bramhall St.

Scarborough

• Dec. 19: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Town and Country Federal Credit Union, 32 Little Dolphin Drive

South Portland

• Friday, Nov. 30: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Snap Fitness, 747 Broadway

• Dec. 3: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Portland Press Herald, 295 Gannett Drive

• Dec. 11: Noon-5 p.m., Eastpoint Christian Church, 345 Clarks Pond Parkway

• Dec. 17: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., American Legion Post 35, 413 Broadway

• Dec. 19: 1-6 p.m., Congregation Bet Ha’am, 81 Westbrook St.

Westbrook

• Dec. 14: 1 6 p.m., Saint Hyacinths Church, 295 Brown St.

Windham

• Thursday, Nov. 29: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Windham Weaponry, 999 Roosevelt Trail

Yarmouth

• Dec. 15: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Yarmouth Fire and Rescue, 178 North Road

Franklin County

Farmington

• Wednesday, Nov. 28: Noon-5 p.m., University of Maine, 246 Main St., North Dining Hall

• Thursday, Nov. 29: Noon-5 p.m., University of Maine, 246 Main St., North Dining Hall

• Dec. 12: 11 a.m. 4 p.m., Mount Blue High School, 129 Seamon Road

Jay

• Dec. 18: Noon-6 p.m., St. Rose of Lima, 1 Church St.

Kennebec County

Augusta

• Dec. 6: 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Department of Labor Augusta, 45 Commerce Drive, 118 State House Station

• Dec. 7: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., MaineGeneral Medical Center, 35 Medical Center Parkway

• Dec. 10: 1 7 p.m., Penney Memorial Church, 393 Water St.

• Dec. 17: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Maine State Credit Union, 26 Ganneston Drive

• Dec. 19: 7 a.m.-noon, Togus VA Hospital, 1 VA Center

Gardiner

• Dec. 1: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 109 Spring St.

• Manchester

Dec. 15: 9 a.m. 2 p.m., Manchester Fire Department, 37 Readfield St.

South China

• Dec. 8: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., American Legion, 79 Legion Memorial Drive

Waterville

• Thursday, Nov. 29: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Huhtamaki, 242 College Ave.

Winthrop

• Dec. 6: 1-6 p.m., Saint Francis Church, 130 Route 133

Oxford County

Porter

• Dec. 12: 1-6 p.m., Riverside United Meth Church Porter, 5 School St.

South Paris

• Wednesday, Nov. 28: 2-7 p.m., Western Maine Veterans Home, 477 High St.

Sagadahoc County

Bath

• Dec. 6: 1-6 p.m., Saint Mary’s Church, 144 Lincoln St.

Bowdoinham

• Dec. 3: Noon-5 p.m., Mason Village 26, 13 Main St.

Topsham

• Dec. 1: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Mount Ararat High School, 73 Eagles Way

• Dec. 4: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Stantec Consulting, 30 Park Drive

York County

Acton

• Dec. 15: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Acton Fire/Rescue, 1725 Route 109

Biddeford

• Dec. 12: Noon-5 p.m., YMCA Biddeford, 3 Pomerleau St.

Cornish

• Dec. 3: 2-7 p.m., Greenleaf Masonic Lodge 117, 142 Maple St.

Kennebunk

• Dec. 18: Noon-6 p.m., Saint Marthas Church, 34 Portland Road

Kennebunkport

• Dec. 7: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Kennebunkport Fire Station, 32 North St.

Lebanon

• Dec. 8: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Lebanon Fire and EMS, 1524 Carl Broggi Highway

Lyman

• Dec. 8: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Goodwins Mills Fire Rescue, 481 Goodwins Mills Road

North Berwick

• Dec. 4: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Noble High School, 388 Somersworth Road

• Dec. 5: Noon-5 p.m., Yorkshire Lodge 179, 101 High St.

Saco

• Saturday, Dec. 1: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Central Fire Station, 271 North St.

• Dec. 3: 1:30-6:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 403 Main St.

• Dec. 7: Noon-5 p.m., Frank Galos Chevrolet, 884 Portland Road

Sanford

• Thursday, Nov. 29: 2-7 p.m., Mason Preble 143, 16 Elm St/

• Dec. 14: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Smitty’s Cinema, 1327 Main St.

Wells

• Dec. 18: Noon-6 p.m., Saint Marys Church, 236 Eldridge Road

York

• Dec. 19: 1-6 p.m., Saint Aspinquid Masonic Hall, 101 Long Sands Road

How to donate blood

Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, visit RedCross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

