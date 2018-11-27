SKOWHEGAN — Municipal meetings that had been scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed due to the weather.
The meeting of selectmen and department heads to discuss what’s next for a proposed combined public safety building for police and firefighters after the idea was shot down at the polls Nov. 6 has been moved to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The meeting will be held in the council room at the Municipal Building on Water Street.
The session will be followed by a regular meeting of the Board of Selectmen at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Special Town Meeting, also scheduled for Tuesday, will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 in the same location. The six-article special town meeting warrant will ask residents to approve borrowing $2.6 million for extensive upgrades to lighting, heating and ventilation systems at town-owned buildings.
Five other Special Town Meeting articles also are to be voted on at that time.
