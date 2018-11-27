SKOWHEGAN — Municipal meetings that had been scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed due to the weather.

The meeting of selectmen and department heads to discuss what’s next for a proposed combined public safety building for police and firefighters after the idea was shot down at the polls Nov. 6 has been moved to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The century-old Skowhegan Fire Department building is believed to be the oldest functioning fire station in the state. A meeting of selectmen and department heads to discuss what's next for a proposed combined public safety building for police and firefighters after the idea was shot down at the polls Nov. 6 has been moved to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Staff file photo by David Leaming Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The meeting will be held in the council room at the Municipal Building on Water Street.

The session will be followed by a regular meeting of the Board of Selectmen at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Special Town Meeting, also scheduled for Tuesday, will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 11 in the same location. The six-article special town meeting warrant will ask residents to approve borrowing $2.6 million for extensive upgrades to lighting, heating and ventilation systems at town-owned buildings.

Five other Special Town Meeting articles also are to be voted on at that time.

Doug Harlow — 612-2367

[email protected]

Twitter:@Doug_Harlow

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: