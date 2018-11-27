Now that the elections and endless drone of political ads are over, it is once again time for advertisers and local media to focus on needy and hungry families and children in our state. With the holidays upon us, we’re certain to be asked to donate to organizations that help those less fortunate.

After reading how much money was spent on the campaigns of candidates, at least some of it unsuccessfully, wouldn’t it make sense to somehow limit this spending and contribute the rest to help feed hungry children? Maybe we could actually make a difference in people’s lives.

Elmer Praul

Windsor

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: