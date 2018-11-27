After spending some time on floor two at MaineGeneral, we want to acknowledge the nurse assistants and nurses, who were wonderful. They handled all the issues with patience, kindness and smiles — going over and above to keep us comfortable. Everyone from the cleaners to the cafe crew was exceptional. MaineGeneral has a great team to be proud of.

Irene and “Bucky” Payton

Farmingdale

Letters
