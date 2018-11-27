On Oct. 28, 1903, these words were inscribed on the base of the Statue of Liberty: “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me. I lift my lamp beside the golden door!” That was over 115 years ago.

This sounds to me like the United States of America was intended to be a sanctuary country. I seriously doubt that anyone running for public office that regards any city that protects immigrants as a “sanctuary city” can be considered much of a true American.

Peter P. Sirois

Madison

