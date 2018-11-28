The Harlow will present 8x10x100, a unique art show and fundraiser on view Dec. 1-29 at 100 Water St. in Hallowell.
The opening reception is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1. All artworks will measure 8-by-10 inches and will be available for sale for $100 each, 50 percent of sales will benefit programming at the gallery while the other 50 percent will go directly to the artist.
Gallery hours are noon-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 622-3813.
