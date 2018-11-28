The Harlow will present 8x10x100, a unique art show and fundraiser on view Dec. 1-29 at 100 Water St. in Hallowell.

The opening reception is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1. All artworks will measure 8-by-10 inches and will be available for sale for $100 each, 50 percent of sales will benefit programming at the gallery while the other 50 percent will go directly to the artist.

Susan Sidwell Contribute photo Jeanne Ouellette Contribute photo Work by Megan Daigle. Contribute photo

Gallery hours are noon-6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 622-3813.

Share

< Previous

Next >