SKOWHEGAN — For his 20th professional fight, Brandon Berry will be right back where his pro career began five and a half years ago, Skowhegan.

The West Forks native is also acting as promoter for his fight, which will headline what he expects to be a 12 fight card at the Skowhegan Community Center on Saturday night. The first bout is expected to begin at 7 p.m., Berry said.

“I turned pro in Skowhegan and it’s kind of cool to hit this milestone in Skowhegan. I’m looking forward to it,” Berry said.

Berry, 13-4-2 in his pro career, will fight Brian Goldsby of Philadelphia. They were scheduled to fight in January, but a cut sustained while sparring forced Berry to bow out.

“We knew it would happen at some point, and here we are,” Berry said.

Serving as the co-main event is a fight featuring Portland boxer Russell Lamour, who is making his return to the ring after more than a year’s absence. Lamour (15-3) suffered a broken orbital bone near his eye in a November 2017 fight. Lamour will face Larry Smith, a boxer from Dallas. Smith has a record of 10-38-1, and goes by the nickname “Slow Motion,” but Berry said Smith is a sound fighter who will be ready to give Lamour a tough match.

“It’s an honor to be on the same card as (Lamour). I’ve always looked up to him,” Berry said.

In Goldsby, Berry faces a former MMA fighter with a 4-8 record as a boxer. Berry said he’s worked as color commentator on a few of Goldsby’s fights.

“A real durable dude. He’s been around,” Berry said. “He’s a tall guy, very rangy. He comes forward all the time. Whether he’s winning or losing, he’s coming forward, throwing punches. I think he has one thing on his mind. He’s a competitor. I think I’m going to have to work hard. I don’t see any knockouts coming.”

This will be Berry’s first fight since a September 14 unanimous decision loss to Anthony Marsella, Jr. at Twin River Event Center in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

“No excuses. (Marsella) was better than I was. I took a couple weeks off, and picked up right where I left off. I feel really good,” Berry said.

Saturday’s fight is Berry’s sixth since his return from shoulder surgery and fifth this year. His shoulder feels great, Berry said, and while he’s now in his 30s, the fighter said he has no plans to step out of the ring and focus on promoting fights full-time.

“I’m 31, but I still feel like I’m in my 20s. I feel like it’s still possible I have a lot to give to this sport. I think I can safely say the best is yet to come,” Berry said. “We’ll see. Maybe we’ll put on a show this spring and I’ll feel different about it.”

The weigh-ins for Saturday’s fights will take place at 3 p.m. Friday at Whit’s End Restaurant in Skowhegan.

Travis Lazarczyk — 861-9242

[email protected]

Twitter: @TLazarczykMTM

Share

< Previous

Next >