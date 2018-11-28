The 42nd celebration of Chester Greenwood Day is set for Saturday, Dec. 1, in downtown Farmington. “Sights and Sounds of the Season” will be the theme.

Featured events will include the annual parade, gingerbread contest, craft fairs, historical open houses and a polar bear dip. Also returning this year is the “Taste of Farmington” event where a $5 passport can be purchased and participants can visit local eateries from non to 3 p.m. to sample of the food that downtown Farmington has to offer. Nine participating restaurants include: Thai Smile, The Roost, Tuck’s Ale House, Farmington House of Pizza, The Homestead, Java Joe’s, Determined Nutrition, UMF Beaver Lodge and Dunkin Donuts.

Taste of Farmington passports are available for purchase at the Franklin County Chamber office, Franklin-Somerset Federal Credit Union and County Seat Realty prior to Dec. 1. Passports also can be purchased on Chester Greenwood Day at the Chamber’s Chester Greenwood Day information booth in downtown Farmington at the Pierce House.

Schedule of events

• Thrifty Santa Toy Sale, 8-10 a.m., at Old South, 235 Main St.

• Cookie Walk & White Elephant Sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, 110 Academy St. Purchase a hand-decorated coffee can and fill it up with a variety of homemade cookies. For more information, call 778-2163.

• 10th annual Gingerbread House Contest, 9 a.m.-noon. Entries may be dropped off between 8:15 and 8:45 a.m. at Bangor Savings Bank, Main Street. The gingerbread houses will be on display from 9 a.m. to noon. Entries will be reviewed by a panel of judges and prizes awarded for children (12 and younger) and adult categories. The theme is “Favorite Childhood Toy.” Registration forms are available online at franklincountymaine.org.

• Annual Rotary’s Festival of Trees, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Farmington Community Center. Local musical groups will perform throughout the day. Live auction begins at 6 p.m.

• Hot Cocoa Bar, Sand Art, Cake, Coats for Kids, Gingerbread House Contest and Chamber Bucks for sale, 9 a.m.-noon, Bangor Savings Bank.

• American Legion Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Farmington American Legion.

• Franklin County Arts & Crafts Association Annual Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., University of Maine at Farmington Student Center.

• Rotary’s Festival of Trees, 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Farmington Community Center. Tree auction begins at 6:30 p.m.

• Parade, 11 a.m., rain, snow or shine, throughout downtown Farmington. The parade will begin at the Mallett School Parking lot.

• Flag raising ceremony, following the parade, Franklin County Courthouse. A special Chester Greenwood Flag will be raised in celebration of this day.

• Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, 110 Academy St.

• Taste of Farmington, noon-3 p.m.

• 32nd Annual Polar Bear Dip, 3 p.m., at the breakwater on Clearwater Lake in Industry.

• Santa visit, 3-5 p.m., Franklin Savings Bank lawn, 198 Front St.

• Horse-drawn wagon rides, 4-7 p.m., Narrow Gauge Cinemas.

• “Itty Bitty” tree lighting, 5 p.m. With hot chocolate, popcorn and live music by Mark Gentle at 198 Front Street.

Open Houses

• The Titcomb House, High Street, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Christmas Wreath sales, book signing by Megan Roberts, author of “Titcomb, a Mountain of Ski Memories” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Chester Greenwood silent auction fundraiser from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

• “Coat & Cupboard,” noon-2 p.m., Holman Mission House, 227 Main St. Free coats, hats and ski pants, as well as boots and blankets will be available.

• The Octagon House, Perham Street, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Light refreshments, Gould Family displays.

• The Pierce House, 1-3 p.m., Main Street. Memorabilia pertaining to the Greenwoods will be on display. Old fashioned refreshments and cookie decorating.

For more information, visit franklincountymaine.or, call 778.4215 or email [email protected].

