FAIRFIELD — Art students at Lawrence High School spent Oct. 23 designing and making decorations to be hung on the National Christmas Tree.

Each year, a school from Maine is chosen to design and create decorations to accompany decorations from 55 schools in all 50 states and U.S. territories. This year, Lynn Bustard, Lawrence High School’s art teacher, was honored by her fellow teachers and asked to have her artists represent Maine for 2018.

Students were charged with coming up with ideas to showcase themes from Maine. With the art room abuzz, students created sculptures using a variety of art materials highlighting themes that speak Maine including moose, puffins, lighthouses, pine cone and tassel. The ornaments are the work of 25 high school students.

The students include seniors Angel Martincic, Tess Williams, Brandy Double, Cheyanne Arno, Dacoda Whitman, Reagan Parlin, Emma Rolfe, Sierra Cress, Rachel Martitz and Karly Robinson; juniors Alex Sapienza, Gabby Pierce and Alaina Hood; sophomores Abigail Horkavy, Lauren Hume, Jorja Furchak, Martha Patterson, Sophie Coro, Reese Germon and Trystan Blow; and freshmen Ruth Giard, Phoebe Giard, Molly McFarland and Blair Fortin.

The ornaments were shipped in early November to Washington, D.C., to be placed on the national tree. The National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony is set for Wednesday, Nov. 28.

Senior and art student Brandy Double won tickets to attend, and she was on her way to D.C. by Wednesday.

