U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin is requesting a new election in the 2nd Congressional District race.

Poliquin’s request, made in a motion filed late Tuesday in federal court, is the latest in his ongoing legal battle to challenge the results of the election, which saw Democrat Jared Golden defeat Poliquin in Maine’s first-ever general election using ranked-choice voting.

Tuesday’s filing amends a lawsuit filed this month challenging the constitutionality of ranked-choice voting.

The Republican congressman and his attorneys had initially sought a temporary restraining order to halt the ranked-choice tabulation. That was denied by Judge Lance Walker.

The suit still seeks a preliminary injunction, which would halt the certification of the election results, but now is asking the judge for a new election if an injunction is not granted.

“In the alternative to the preliminary and permanent injunction requested above, (we request) an order that a new election be held for U.S. Representative from Maine’s Second Congressional District ‘to remedy [the] broad-gauged unfairness’ that implementation of the RCV Act injected into the November 6 general election,” the complaint reads.

Also this week, Poliquin formally requested a recount, a process that could take a month, Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap has said. Poliquin led after the first round of voting on Election Day but after the second choice candidates of independents Tiffany Bond and Will Hoar were factored in, Golden emerged with a lead of about 3,500 votes.

Poliquin has increasingly attempted to paint the election as confusing and chaotic.

“This is a very big deal to make sure every vote in Maine is accurately counted,” he said Tuesday in a press conference at the Portland airport. “And I think it’s time that we have real ballots counted by real people – real ballots counted by real people – instead of this black box that computes who wins and who loses.”

A spokeswoman for the Secretary of State’s Office said it could not comment on the pending lawsuit.

This story will be updated

