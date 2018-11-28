The 26th annual Holiday Stroll is set for Nov. 30 through Dec. 1 in downtown Skowhegan.

The holiday parade will kick off Friday evening and festivities will continue Saturday morning and afternoon with a host of free activities and treats throughout and near downtown, including pictures with Santa and the elf scavenger hunt.

Thursday events

• Hospice Volunteers Somerset County Lights to Remember, 5:30 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, Dr. Mann Road. This annual remembrance ceremony will feature a reading of names and lighting of candles.

Friday events

• Sign up for a phone call from Santa, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Skowhegan Fleuriste on Water Street and the Skowhegan Area Chamber of Commerce on Commercial Street.

• Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Skowhegan Free Public Library, Elm Street.

• Free holiday movie: A Christmas Story, 4 p.m., the Strand Cinema, Court Street.

• Free hot cocoa, 5-9 p.m., the Bankery, Water Street.

• Holiday Parade, 7 p.m., downtown. Starts at the Skowhegan Savings parking lot on Elm Street, travels down Madison Avenue and Water Street, and ends past Redington Memorial Home.

• Free hot cocoa and hot cider, 7-9 p.m., the Miller’s Table at Maine Grains, Court Street.

• Parade treats, 6-8 p.m., Country Crow, Water Street.

Saturday events

• Breakfast and photos with Santa, 8-10 a.m., Tewksbury Hall, Island Avenue. Cost is $6 for adults, $2 for children older than 10, free for younger children.

• Ornament making, 8-10 a.m., Tewksbury Hall. Skowhegan Area Middle School Student Council will offer ornament crafts for children after breakfast.

• Tessiers Farm Petting Zoo, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Municipal Parking Lot.

• Cornville Regional Charter School Craft and Vendor Fair, .9 a.m.-3 p.m., Downtown location.

• Bloomfield Elementary Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Bloomfield Elementary School, Academy Circle.

• Cub Scout Pack 485 Craft and Vendor Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Centenary United Methodist Church, Dr. Mann Road.

• Children’s activities, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Spectrum Generations, Leavitt Street.

• Elf-on-a-Shelf Scavenger Hunt, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown. Search for hidden elves in certain downtown locations, record all their names, and get entered for a chance to win one of two prizes.

• Christmas craft, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Crafty Creations, 165 Water Street.

• Holiday Birdfeeder Craft with the Outing Club, 9:30 a.m.- to 12:30 p.m., Whittemore Real Estate, Water Street.

• Yo-Yo Making and $5 Bat Decorating, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., LaCasse Bats, Madison Avenue.

• Snowman Soup with the Skowhegan Rotary Club, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Skowhegan Area Chamber of Commerce, Commercial Street.

• Stonewall Kitchen Sampling, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the Bankery and Skowhegan Fleuriste, Water Street.

• Festival of Trees, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Redington Memorial Home, North Avenue. Vote for your favorite between 3-5 p.m.

• Bonfire and marshmallow roasting, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Municipal Parking Lot.

• Lions Club Talking Tree, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Key Appliance, Water Street.

• Horse-Drawn Wagon Rides, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Municipal Parking Lot.

• Holiday Bazaar and Free Book Giveaway, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Skowhegan Free Public Library, Elm Street.

• Hot Cider and Cookies, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., River Roads Artisans Gallery, Water Street.

• Cookie decorating with the Bloomfield Garden Club and Skowhegan Women’s Club, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Computer Improvements, Water Street.

• Holiday message recording, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., HooSkow 98.1 FM, Court Street.

• Letters to Santa, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Skowhegan Area Chamber of Commerce, Commercial Street.

• Holiday Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Top Hat School of Dance, Water Street.

• Free Holiday Movie: A Christmas Story, 10:30 a.m., the Strand Cinema, Court Street.

• Visits and photos with Santa, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Somerset Public Health, Madison Avenue.

• Fire hoop performance, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Municipal Parking Lot.

• Ugly Sweater Walk, 11 a.m., Skowhegan Area Chamber of Commerce to Redington Memorial Home. Suggested donation is $10 per person, prizes will be award to the three ugliest sweaters. Proceeds will be used to send a female veteran for a week-long stay at the Travis Mills Foundation Veterans Retreat.

• Kennebec Valley Chordsmen Chorus, 2 p.m., Federated Church, Island Avenue.

For more information, visit mainstreetskowhegan.org.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: