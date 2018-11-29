AUGUSTA — Lithgow Public Library, at 45 Winthrop St., will host two free holiday concerts this December.

The University of Maine at Augusta’s traveling jazz ensemble, Jazz on Tour, will perform at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3. The festive holiday-inspired jazz Jazz on Tour is coordinated by Duane Edwards. The snow date is set for Dec. 17.

The second concert will feature the Winthrop Area Handbell Ringers at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13. A snow date is Dec. 20.

For more information, call the library at 626-2415 or visitlithgow.lib.me.us.

Share

< Previous

Next >