SALES

Doubles Investments/Cashflow I-Q purchased a 14,234-square-foot, two-building complex on 0.57 acre at 169, 171, and 173 Ocean St., South Portland. Sam LeGeyt, Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group.

Maineland Consultants, which was established in 1986, has operated at its building at 30 Exchange St. in Portland since 1997. (Photo by Shelly Reilly)

Fifteen Sixty-Nine, LLC purchased a 1,352-square-foot building on 1.04 acres at 1569 Forest Ave., Portland. Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group.

Origin Labs, LLC purchased 14,416-square-foot and 1,680-square-foot industrial buildings on 6.94 acres at 946 U.S. Route 2, Wilton. Tom Dunham, NAI The Dunham Group.

Quinn’s Bardega, LLC purchased the 1,728-square-foot retail building at 79 Mellen St., Portland. Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group.

Emily Tran purchased a 5,235-square-foot mixed‐use commercial building at 1006 Forest Ave., Portland. John Doyon, Malone Commercial Brokers; Tony McDonald, Jon Rizzo, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

DSO, LLC purchased two commercial flex condo units at 10 Mill Brook Road, Saco. Michael Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers.

FMG Enterprises of NE purchased a 3,744-square-foot warehouse on 0.39 acre at 509 Pleasant St., Lewiston. Cherie Bonawitz, Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers; Trisha Fletcher, Masiello Group.

Dennis and Ann Hersom Real Estate, LLC purchased a 1,650-square-foot office condo at 210 Western Ave., South Portland. Andrew Ingalls, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Nick Tammaro purchased a four‐unit multifamily property at 124 South Kelsey St., South Portland. John Doyon, Andrew Ingalls, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Antigoni Papagjika purchased a 3,056-square-foot retail building at 232 Bath Road, Brunswick. Michael Anderson, Cheri Bonawitz, Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Kristo and Merita Papailia purchased a 3,200-square-foot office/retail building at 474 Main St., Gorham. Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Jenna Realty Trust purchased a 10,000-square-foot retail building at 421 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Joe Malone, Jennifer Small, John Doyon, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Gray and Rachel Goldman purchased the 1,568-square-foot unit at 2108 Broadway, South Portland. Mark Sandler, Compass Commercial Brokers; Elizabeth Marks, The Real Estate Store.

MMAC Acquisition Corporation dba Montecito Medical purchased the 20,000-square-foot medical office building at 108 Centre St., Bath. Drew Sigfridson, Dan Greenstein, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

Timeless Treasures purchased a 3,558-square-foot office building for conversion to retail space. Nick Lucas, CBRE | The Boulos Company; Jean Kirkpatrick, Coldwell Banker Rizzo Mattson Realtors.

Maine Medical Center purchased the 2,907-square-foot multifamily building at 274 Valley St., Portland. Drew Sigfridson, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

LEASES, OFFICE

Cynthia Sortwell and Kenneth Raffel leased 1,837 square feet at 30 Danforth St., Portland. Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group; Matthew Cardente, Cardente Real Estate.

Pearce & Dow renewed its lease of 2,802 square feet at 2 Monument Square, Portland. Thomas Moulton, NAI The Dunham Group.

WEX, Inc., leased 9,000 square feet at 35 Foden Road, South Portland. Justin Lamontagne, Charlie Craig, NAI The Dunham Group.

Ovation.io, Inc., leased 2,394 square feet at 2 Union St., Portland. John Doyon, Malone Commercial Brokers; Samantha Marinko, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

Grove Collaborative leased 8,911 square feet at 123 Middle St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Joe Malone, Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers.

The New England Ocean Cluster leased 8,330 square feet at the Maine Wharf, 68 Commercial St., Portland. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers.

10 Exchange Condo Association, LLC leased space at 10 Exchange St., Portland. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers.

MaineGeneral Medical Center leased 13,000 square feet at 21 Enterprise Drive, Augusta. Chris Paszyc, Nick Lucas, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

TD Bank N.A. renewed its lease of 7,341 square feet at 449 Forest Ave., Portland. Chris Paszyc, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

Ogletree Deakins leased 1,841 square feet at 2 Monument Square, Portland. Jon Rizzo, Brice O’Connor, CBRE | The Boulos Company; Tim McCarthy, Jones Lang LaSalle; Thomas Moulton, Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group.

Beth Brewer, LCSW leased 1,792 square feet at 6023 Brighton Ave., Portland. Nate Stevens, Samantha Marinko, CBRE | The Boulos Company; Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group.

Julie Campoux leased 1,400 square feet at 89-91 Larrabee Road, Westbrook. Tony McDonald, Brice O’Connor, CBRE | The Boulos Company; Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

RETAIL

Bull Moose Music leased 8,207 square feet at 20 East Ave., Unit 20, Lewiston. Frank O’Connor, NAI The Dunham Group.

435 Cottage Road, LLC leased 2,300 square feet at 435 Cottage Road, South Portland. Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group.

Elizabeth Moss Gallery, Inc., renewed its lease of 2,500 square feet at the Falmouth Shopping Center, 251 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers.

Indie Driver, Inc., renewed its lease of 760 square feet at the Falmouth Shopping Center, 251 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers.

Workout Fitness, LLC renewed its lease of 1,400 square feet at 200 Gorham Road, South Portland. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers.

Catholic Charities Maine leased 7,000 square feet at 1041 Brighton Ave., Westbrook. Charles Day, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

Fournier’s Olympic Karate Center leased 4,091 square feet at 39 Mechanic St., Westbrook. Nate Stevens, Samantha Marinko, CBRE | The Boulos Company; Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group.

INDUSTRIAL

Matheson Tri Gas, Inc., leased one acre of land at 25 Duck Pond Road, Westbrook. Tom Dunham, Frank O’Connor, NAI The Dunham Group.

Wildwood Properties, Inc., leased 1,900 square feet at 5 Whites Bridge Road, Windham. Katie Millett, NAI The Dunham Group.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., leased 7,500 square feet at 1039 Riverside St., Portland. Greg Hastings, Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group.

Nestlé Waters North America, Inc., leased 12,613 square feet at 34 Spring Hill Road, Saco. Drew Sigfridson, Jon Rizzo, CBRE | The Boulos Company.

PharMerica renewed its lease of 10,200 square feet at 97 McAlister Farm Road, Portland. Charles Day, Tim Millett, CBRE | The Boulos Company; Tom Dyer, CBRE.

Connectivity Group, Inc., leased 3,000 square feet at 1 Karen Drive, Westbrook. Greg Boulos, Samantha Marinko, CBRE | The Boulos Company; Justin Lamontagne, NAI The Dunham Group.

Awards and Recognition, LLC leased 2,000 square feet at 220 Industrial Way, Portland. Craig Young, Jon Rizzo, CBRE | The Boulos Company; Craig Church, Magnusson Balfour.

Share

< Previous

Next >