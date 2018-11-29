Attorney General and Gov.-elect Janet Mills has joined a group supporting a federal lawsuit in Maryland that seeks to block President Trump’s appointment of Matt Whitaker to serve as the acting U.S. Attorney General.

Mills, who will take over for outgoing Republican Gov. Paul LePage in January, is among a group of attorneys general for 14 states and the District of Columbia – all Democrats – that has filed a brief in support of the lawsuit filed by Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, also a Democrat.

The underlying lawsuit by Frosh is challenging Trump’s appointment of Whitaker to succeed Jeff Sessions, arguing that the president has sidestepped the U.S. Constitution and the Justice Department’s own succession plan by promoting Whitaker to the top post without a hearing before the U.S. Senate or a confirmation vote.

Democrats have been calling for Whitaker to recuse himself from overseeing Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of possible Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election because of critical comments he has made on the probe and amid concerns over his views on the scope of judicial authority.

Sessions resignation on Nov. 7 and Whitaker’s appointment have prompted some federal lawmakers, including Maine’s U.S. Sen. Angus King, an independent, to call for a law that would protect Mueller and allow him to continue his work. But, so far, Republican leaders in the U.S. Senate have blocked that effort. Whitaker was formerly Sessions’ chief of staff.

In their filing, lawyers in Frosh’s office argue that the job should have gone to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein instead of to Whitaker.

They cite a statute governing the line of succession at the Justice Department that says that in the case of a vacancy in the attorney general position, the deputy attorney general may exercise “all the duties of that office.” If neither is available for the job, according to that statute, then the associate attorney general is supposed to be elevated.

Beyond that, the lawyers say, the Constitution requires the duties of the attorney general to be carried out only by someone with Senate confirmation.

Mills was traveling out of state on Thursday and could not immediately be reached for comment, according to a spokeswoman in the Maine Attorney General’s office.

In addition to Mills, the attorneys general from Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington state and the District of Columbia have also signed onto the brief, which was filed in Maryland on Monday. All are Democrats.

Three U.S. senators, all Democrats, have also filed a lawsuit arguing Whitaker’s appointment is unconstitutional.

