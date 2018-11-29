Windham police on Thursday said they have been in contact with the driver of a dump truck who may have witnessed a fatal crash earlier this month in the vicinity of 149 Tandberg Trail – also known as Route 115.

The dump truck driver contacted police after they issued a photograph of the truck and a statement Wednesday asking for the public’s assistance in locating the driver.

“We were able to interview the driver of the dump truck. Although I cannot yet release any details of the investigation, this interview has not changed our focus from yesterday,” Boudreau said in the email. Police are not identifying the dump truck driver.

Boudreau said Windham police intend to file their investigative report with the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, which will determine if there is probable cause to pursue criminal charges.

According to Windham police, it appeared that 49-year-old Manford C. Rideout of Windham drove his flatbed tow truck across the center line and hit a Toyota Prius operated by 34-year-old Adam Clark of Augusta. Clark died at the scene of the crash, which took place around 6:38 a.m. on Nov. 13.

Windham police said it appears that the dump truck driver, who was traveling behind the Prius, stopped for a period of time but left before police arrived.

Rideout has a history of driving infractions that date to 1988, according to documents provided by the Secretary of State’s Office, which oversees the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

