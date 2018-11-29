A New Hamshire man was shot and killed by an Old Town Police officer Thursday.

Adrian Bunker, 37, of Merrimack, N.H., was driving a gray Chevy Silverado pickup truck when he was shot and killed by Old Town Police officer Joseph Decato, the police department told Newscenter Maine (WCSH Channel 6).

As is standard procedure in police-involved shootings, Decato has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the state Attorney General’s office, which investigate all police shootings in the state.

Old Town police told that no officers were injured in the shooting, but not other details have been released.

Stillwater Avenue was closed because of the investigation.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
old town maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.