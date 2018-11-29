Commercial real estate brokerage CBRE|The Boulos Co. of Portland is dropping its affiliation with international brand CBRE Group Inc. after 17 years.

Boulos, which operates brokerages in Maine and New Hampshire, said Thursday that going independent will allow it to have more autonomy and build new relationships.

The company, founded by Joe Boulos in 1975, said it will drop CBRE from its name as of Dec. 31 but will not make any changes to its ownership, management or personnel. The company has over 30 employees working at its Portland headquarters.

“Our relationships with local developers, business owners and property owners will not change, nor will our commitment to their success or our ability to tap into the national marketplace,” said Boulos Managing Director and Partner Drew Sigfridson in a news release.

Boulos said the change will allow for more flexible, local advertising and marketing decisions. The company said it plans to enhance its property listing service and deploy more creative and agile marketing strategies with a more customized platform.

It is developing a new website that will feature a more user-friendly and visually appealing listing searches as well as property photo galleries, according to the release. An expanded social media presence is also in the works, it said.

A worldwide company with roughly 450 corporate and franchise locations, CBRE has a long and complex ownership history but was essentially formed by the merger of Coldwell Banker and Richard Ellis International in the late 1990s. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CBRE.

