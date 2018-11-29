MADISON — SantaVille will open from 4 to 7 p.m. every day through Dec. 23 at the Madison/Anson Information Center at 144 Main St.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to bring their cameras.

For more information, call Steve Foshay at 696-1066.

