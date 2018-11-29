Windham police and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency discovered what they described as a one-pot mobile meth lab during a traffic stop along Route 302 Thursday.

Officers initially stopped the black GMC Envoy during a shoplifting investigation Thursday about 11:40 a.m., but realized there were suspicious items in the vehicle that may indicate meth production, said Windham Police Sgt. Peter Fulton.

One of the three people in the vehicle was taken into custody while the other two were let go, Fulton said. Police are now asking the public’s help locating a person of interest who is depicted in an image captured from surveillance footage.

The SUV was stopped at the Citgo gas station at 809 Roosevelt Trail, or Route 302, near the Hannaford supermarket. Police have shut down the gas station until the scene could be rendered safe.

Fulton said the MDEA’s initial evaluation of the vehicle show that items found were consistent with mobile meth production, and that a team was working to properly dispose of the chemicals. Production of methamphetamine often involves the combination of household chemicals and over-the-counter medications, which when improperly stored or handled can become volatile.

It was unknown whether the person in custody has been charged.

