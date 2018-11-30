Augusta Bridge Club

AUGUSTA — Augusta duplicate bridge club winners for Wednesday were Sharron Hinckley and John Hackett, Jeanine Kivus and Fred Letourneau, Patricia Damon and Diane Bishop, and David Offer and Rosemarie Goodwin. Winners on Thursday were Dennis Purington and Glenn Angell, David Offer and Ben Lund, and Daniel Townsend and Patricia Damon.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed.

For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield Bridge Club

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 453-2410.

COHEN COMMUNITY CENTER

HALLOWELL — Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center game day bridge winner on Wednesday was Ted Williams. Mary Dionne placed second and Jackie Berry placed third.

Cribbage is played Mondays, game day bridge Wednesdays and bridge Thursdays at the center. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville Bridge Club

WATERVILLE — The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Betty Perry and Gabrielle Rice. Carmen Landry and Dick Quinlan placed second, Lee Lenfest and Madeline Poulin placed third and Louie Violette and Frances Roy placed fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring your own partner.

For more information, call 872-5932.

