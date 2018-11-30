The fifth annual Meal for a Meal at Franklin Memorial Hospital took place Nov. 28. The cafeteria provided a full holiday meal for a donation, proceeds will benefit the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce’s Gerry Wiles Holiday Food Basket Program. The event raised $2,109 which will provide 84 meal baskets that will be given to residents of Rangeley, Eustis, Carthage, Livermore and all points in between who meet federal eligibility guidelines for food insecurity.
