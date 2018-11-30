A global company that specializes in relocation services and procurement technology has settled into its new location on Eskelund Drive in Fairfield as it continues to expand and hire more employees.

Parsifal Corp. previously was located on the fourth floor of The Center at 93 Main St. in downtown Waterville, but organizations and businesses in that building found new sites as the facility is expected to be turned into a center for art and film.

The Parsifal Corp., formerly based in Waterville, has relocated its offices to Eskelund Drive in Fairfield, pictured here Thursday. The business provides global moving services in over 120 countries. Staff photo by David Leaming Brienna Pelletier, front, works on Thursday with other employees in the international audit department at the Parsifal Corp., which has moved its offices from Waterville to Eskelund Drive in Fairfield. Staff photo by David Leaming

In March, Parsifal bought the Fairfield building at 50 Eskelund Drive, owned by Kennebec Valley Community College, moved about 40 employees to the new site and has since hired 14 more.

The business’s goal is to have 70 employees at the site, according to company officials. Open positions include those in auditing, move management and logistics. Also, positions in marketing and Internet technology are expected to open up.

“Our new Fairfield building provides Parsifal with the expanded and well-designed office and operational space to meet the needs of our business growth over the next several years,” said Mark Olsen, Parsifal’s president and chief executive officer. “Much planning and efforts were made to enhance the office and general areas to maximize the staff working efficiencies, along with maintaining a pleasant working environment.”

Garvan Donegan, director of planning and economic development for the Central Maine Growth Council, advised and assisted Fairfield town officials and Parsifal in relocating.

Donegan said in an interview this week that Parsifal works around the globe to help entities including Fortune 500 companies and governments with logistics, transportation and relocation, auditing and quality control.

“It’s a really fascinating business, and they also have two other offices in Palm Bay, Florida, and Petersburg, Indiana,” Donegan said. “We were excited because it was a competitive site relocation process. It’s exciting to be able to retain that type of business in the community.”

Donegan said Parsifal’s relatively new 14,037-square-foot facility is beautiful and located on 3.14 acres in a quiet, wooded industrial park with convenient access to Interstate 95. There is room to grow — not only in the building itself, but also to accommodate new hires, according to Donegan.

“We’re excited to be working with Parsifal, we’re excited that their global outreach continues to be here and remain here, and I think there will be opportunities in the future,” he said.

A news release from the Central Maine Growth Council says the building has two conference rooms, 14 private offices, four large department areas to allow for separate work flows, and a large, modern training room.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Parsifal to Fairfield,” Town Manager Michelle Flewelling said in the release. “Our partnership, including implementing a newly revised tax increment financing (TIF) district, will enable us to create and enhance business development and job creation opportunities for the town and our business park.”

Parsifal Corp. focuses on “ensuring outstanding accuracy and sound fairness through quality-driven and innovative technology to all its clients, partners and stakeholders in the global relocation experience,” the release says.

The company helps clients worldwide to get the best in class household goods pricing and quality of service and offers protected pricing and quality with expert global auditing, it says.

Donegan said Parsifal, Flewelling and Fairfield town councilors were “wonderful” to work with. He said structuring TIFs can take a long time, but everyone worked together to come up with a good plan in less time than they typically require.

“Fairfield really proved again that they can put together a really nice competitive, quality package,” he said.

He added that the Growth Council is committed to helping Parsifal meet their employee needs in the region.

Those interested in submitting résumés to Parsifal are asked to submit them online at jobsinme.com.

