The Kennebec Historical Society will host a Victorian Tea Party from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at its headquarters in the Henry Weld Fuller Jr. House, 107 Winthrop St., Augusta.

The Victorian Tea is a return to the “olden days” as many know the historical society held this event for a number of years in the past.

There will be a variety of cookies, snacks, coffee and tea. Those who attend can enjoy the festive decorations and holiday musical selections by Christopher Faris.

Anyone interested in decorating, serving or who would like to bring in treats should contact Anne Cough at [email protected] or 582-2823.

A storm date is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 16, at the same time.

For more information, call 622-7718.

Share

< Previous

Next >