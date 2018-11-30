A year ago, my husband, Bruce White, first mentioned to me he wanted to run for Waterville’s House District 109 seat. I was less than enthused about the idea. Why would an honest, humble man of faith want to involve himself in an arena where vitriol and invective seem to rule the day? I reluctantly agreed to support his endeavor, assuming the role of his campaign manager.

I’m glad I did. Beneath the affable demeanor of this husband, father and grandfather lies a tireless determination to get the job done. Meeting thousands of Waterville residents at their homes and in the community and hearing their concerns only strengthened his resolve to work hard for Waterville and the state of Maine. Bruce and I thank you for choosing him as District 109’s new representative.

Thank God in America, a poor young boy, shining shoes in the South End’s beer joints to earn a few cents, can grow up to become an elected official working for the common good.

Bruce is exactly who Waterville’s residents need representing them in Augusta.

Doreen White

Waterville

