IN ANSON, Saturday at 7:50 a.m., a theft was reported on New Portland Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:19 a.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Industrial Drive.

7:35 a.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Cony Street.

7:44 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Spring Road.

8:53 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Court Street.

10:53 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Kendall Street.

12:34 p.m., a well-being or mental health check was performed on Water Street.

1:14 p.m., a wild animal was reported at Eight Road and Old Belgrade roads.

2:17 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Court Street.

2:22 p.m., a sex offense was reported on Patterson Street.

3:25 p.m., a 62-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false license plates.

3:27 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Eastern Avenue.

3:32 p.m., fraud was reported on Western Avenue.

5:42 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Crossing Way.

8:31 p.m., an Augusta man, age not recorded, was issued a summons on a charge of operating motor vehicle with registration expired more than 150 days.

9:04 p.m. suspicious activity was reported on First Avenue.

Saturday at 3:06 a.m., a pedestrian check was requested on Hospital Street.

IN DETROIT, Saturday at 10:06 a.m., mischief was reported on Troy Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 4:01 p.m., a traffic accident involving injury was reported on Norridgewock Road.

4:56 p.m., a theft was reported on Osborne Street.

Saturday at 9:44 a.m., a caller from Skowhegan Road reported a scam.

IN MADISON, Friday at 11:17 a.m., a disturbance was reported on John Street.

Saturday at 2:54 p.m., debris was reported in the road on East Madison Road.

9:56 a.m., debris was reported in the road on East Madison Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 2:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Martin Stream Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 3:18 p.m., noise was reported on Summer Street.

Saturday at 12:38 a.m., harassment was reported on Oak Street.

2:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Waterville Road.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 5:12 p.m., a case involving forgery, larceny or fraud was reported on Main Street.

7:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 7:18 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Dorothy Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 12:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Waterville Road.

3:03 p.m., a burglary was reported on Cross Street.

4:16 p.m., harassment was reported on Waterville Road.

7:22 p.m., a theft was reported on Water Street.

Saturday at 4:32 p.m., a theft was reported on Bush Street.

5:15 a.m., a structure fire was reported on North Avenue.

7:34 a.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

8:36 a.m., harassment was reported on Middle Road.

8:42 a.m., harassment was reported on Middle Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 7:12 a.m., noise was reported on Oak Street.

7:49 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Western Avenue.

8:15 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Sturtevant Street.

9:04 a.m., a traffic accident involving injury was reported on Drummond Avenue.

9:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on The Concourse.

11:42 a.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Elm Street.

12:06p.m., a caller from Burleigh Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

12:38 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported near Silver and Spring streets.

12:50 p.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.

3:39 p.m., a caller from Western Avenue reported an unwanted person on the premises.

5:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Temple Street.

6:50 p.m., an assault was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:06 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on College Avenue.

7:34 p.m., a case involving forgery or fraud was reported on Crestwood Drive.

Saturday at 12:17 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

12:23 a.m., an assault was reported on Union Street.

1:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

3:01 a.m., a caller from Mayflower Hill Drive reported an unwanted person on the premises.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 5:09 p.m., Stanley M. Piper III was arrested on a warrant.

Saturday at 4:41 a.m., Marissa Kate Canario, 32 of Ormond Beach, Florida, was arrested on a charge of theft by misapplication of property.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 10:02 a.m., Joel A. Farina, 28, of Lewiston, was arrested on a charge of theft by deception.

6:42 p.m., Christine Lynn Pica Diaz, 50, of Industry, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 12:44 p.m., Logan Robert Lamphere, 29, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a probation hold.

6:30 p.m., Kyle Martin Wyman, 25, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

11:39 p.m., Kirby James Pinkham, 41, of Madison, was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and operating while license suspended or revoked.

Saturday at 12:29 a.m., David T. Mackey, 39, of Easton, Pennsylvania, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at noon, Philip Bussiere, 54, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, two counts of violation of conditions of release and criminal conspiracy.

Also at noon, Devon Sealey, 28, of New York, New York, was arrested on charges of criminal conspiracy, aggravated trafficking in drugs and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Noon, Martha Keim, 44, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs and criminal conspiracy.

10:46 p.m., Vincent Casico, 54, of Clinton, was arrested on charges of OUI, failure to give correct name, address and date of birth, operating after suspension and violation of conditions of release.

11:30 p.m., Nicolas Berry, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant, as well as on charges of operating after suspension, violation of conditions of release

Saturday at 12:10 a.m., Danny Slaney, 54, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of OUI.

SUMMONS

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 10:18 p.m., Paul W. Rideout, 62, of Winslow, was summonsed on a charge of violating provisions of Chapter 15.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: