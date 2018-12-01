CLEVELAND — A Cleveland radio station says it has stopped playing “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” after some listeners said the song heard on countless holiday playlists is inappropriate.

WDOK-FM midday host Glenn Anderson says he recognizes that society was different when the song was written back in 1944, but he doesn’t think it has a place today, especially in the era of the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment.

