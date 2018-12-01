BRUNSWICK — Kaitlin Fecteau’s first career hat trick powered the Winslow/Gardiner/Cony girls hockey team to a 5-3 win over Mt. Ararat in a girls hockey game Saturday night at Sid Watson Arena on the campus of Bowdoin College.
Lindsey Bell and Julia Hinkley also had goals for the Black Tigers, who earned their first win of the season. Fecteau finished with four points on the night, and Gabby Chambers made 16 saves for her first career win goal.
Maddie Young scored twice for Mt. Ararat.
