AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Nov. 22-28, 2018, at courts in Augusta and Waterville:

Clara Louise Alward, 19, of Gardiner, obstructing government administration Oct. 7, 2018, in Farmingdale; $300 fine.

Darren Ayotte, 49, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked July 24, 2018, in Chelsea, dismissed.

Toni Brill, 38, of Winthrop, operating under the influence Oct. 16, 2018, in Winthrop; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Michael W. Bronn, 37, of Richmond, failure to register vehicle Jan. 29, 2018, in Gardiner; $100 fine, $100 suspended.

Jasmine N. Colson, 27, of Farmingdale, operating after registration suspended Oct. 5, 2018, in Gardiner; $150 fine.

Mallory L. Copp, 32, of Skowhegan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 16, 2018, in Waterville; 100-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town, dismissed.

Paul T. Crawford, 45, of Vassalboro, operating under the influence Sept. 21, 2018, in Windsor; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Donald E. Fournier, 48, of Washington, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 16, 2018, in Augusta; $200 fine.

Richard J. Garbiras, 65, of Brooklyn, New York, operating vehicle without license Oct. 6, 2018, in Clinton; $150 fine.

Stephen Gagnon, 25, of Sabattus, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 19, 2018, in Gardiner, dismissed.

Jeremy J. Gray, 34, of Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 5, 2018, in Hallowell; $250 fine.

Robert J. Greenleaf, 31, of Monmouth, operating after registration suspended Aug. 19, 2018, in Monmouth, dismissed.

Bjorn Kenney, 32, of Winthrop, littering Aug. 5, 2018, in Litchfield; $500 fine, $115.62 restitution.

Rodney R. Lacroix, 30, of Waterville, domestic violence assault July 18, 2018, in Waterville; nine-month jail sentence. Violating condition of release July 9, 2018, in Augusta; six-month jail sentence. Violating condition of release Oct. 16, 2018, in Augusta; six-month jail sentence; violating condition of release Oct. 16, 2018, in Augusta; six-month jail sentence. Violating condition of release Oct. 22, 2018, in Augusta; six-month jail sentence.

Anthony Laney, 19, of Manchester, failure to register vehicle Sept. 28, 2018, in Manchester, dismissed.

Scott M. McLean, 27, of North Anson, operating under the influence July 30, 2018, in Waterville; $1,100 fine.

Dillon S. Merrill, 28, of Danielson, Connecticut, operating while license suspended or revoked Nov. 10, 2017, in Augusta; $250 fine; operating vehicle without license, same date and town, dismissed.

Anna Miller, 27, of Oakland, operating after registration suspended Sept. 23, 2018, in Oakland; $150 fine.

Sean Paulhus, 32, of Bath, failure to register vehicle Nov. 2, 2018, in Hallowell; $100 fine.

Paul J. Shea, 29, of Norwood, Massachusetts, assault Oct. 6, 2018, in Augusta; $300 fine, 14-day jail sentence.

Ty Smith, 20, of Manchester, placing camera or equipment on private property Sept. 21, 2018, in Manchester; $200 fine; place bait to entice deer, same date and town, dismissed.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: