IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 5 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Ridge Road.

9:22 a.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.

11:31 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported near East Middle and Chestnut streets.

12:22 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Ridge Road.

3:37 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Glenridge Drive.

4:21 p.m., a theft was reported on Stover’s Way.

7:45 p.m., a hit-and-run vehicle crash was reported near Macomber and Western avenues.

9:13 p.m., a theft was reported on Cumberland Street.

11:06 p.m., fraud offenses were reported on Western Avenue.

11:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on State Street.

Sunday at 5 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported near Tall Pines Way and Bond Brook Road.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 1:51 p.m., Jack Hagop Alahverdian, 65, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of attaching false plates.

