Soon-to-be former Congressman Bruce Poliquin has a strange disease. It lies dormant for years at a time, then erupts dramatically when provoked. The disease is called Loseritis.
Its symptoms are fear and panic when seeing a ballot and pencil, anxiety and sweats when seeing boxes of votes packed up and driven by state police to Augusta, and positive hives when seeing a computer add up the votes.
There is a proven treatment for this disease: Don’t run for office. Hopefully, for the sake of Bruce’s health, he will never do so again.
Frank O’Hara
Hallowell
-
Local & State
Fire destroys house on Pease Hill Road in Anson
-
Sports
Colby hockey shows signs of life in tie against Bowdoin
-
Maine Crime
Somerset County courts for July 2-31, 2018
-
Maine Crime
Kennebec County courts Nov. 22-28, 2018
-
Maine Crime
Kennebec Journal Dec. 2 police log