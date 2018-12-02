Soon-to-be former Congressman Bruce Poliquin has a strange disease. It lies dormant for years at a time, then erupts dramatically when provoked. The disease is called Loseritis.

Its symptoms are fear and panic when seeing a ballot and pencil, anxiety and sweats when seeing boxes of votes packed up and driven by state police to Augusta, and positive hives when seeing a computer add up the votes.

Read today's letters

photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

There is a proven treatment for this disease: Don’t run for office. Hopefully, for the sake of Bruce’s health, he will never do so again.

Frank O’Hara

Hallowell

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Letters
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.