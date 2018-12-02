When I heard about the New England Clean Energy Connect project, I honestly thought it was too good to be true. But the more I’ve looked into it, the more I’m convinced this project needs to become a reality.

The economic opportunities presented by NECEC are nothing short of remarkable. I keep hearing from opponents of this project that there’s no benefit to Mainers and that Massachusetts only will reap its rewards. I find that statement ridiculous.

This project will pump significant hydropower into Maine and New England. When this amount of renewable energy is brought into the grid, the effects are obvious — bills go down for Maine ratepayers. It’s the basic law of supply of demand. The more options we have as far as choosing how we power our homes, the better. But the part of this project that makes it so appealing is that Mainers don’t have to pay a single cent of it. Not a penny. Massachusetts is footing the entire bill. How can we pass up a chance like this?

But the economic benefits don’t stop there. There is also a significant amount of property tax revenue that will help towns along the corridor of the project. This revenue will be used to fund other projects towns have been efforting for years. They simply don’t have the money to get them done now. NECEC will allow them to spend this added revenue however they see fit.

I strongly encourage all Mainers to get behind NECEC. It will ensure clean energy in our state and invest in our economy for years to come.

Rep. Tim Theriault

R-China

