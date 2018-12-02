SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for July 2-31, 2018, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court.

Derek L. Avery, 36, of Burnham, attaching false plates May 13, 2018, in Pittsfield; $150 fine.

Dustin C. Azbell, 41, of Barrington, New Hampshire, violating fishing rule July 4, 2018, in Parlin Pond Township; $100 fine.

Justin L.H. Baker, 22, of Canaan, assault March 24, 2018, in Canaan; $300 fine; assault and burglary, same date and town, dismissed.

Samuel R. Berry, 20, of Carthage, operating ATV on land of another without permission May 26, 2018, in T3-R5 BKP WKR; $100 fine.

Eric Borgeson-Amico, 29, of Porter, fishing without valid license May 16, 2018, in Pittsfield; $100 fine.

Nijie Bradley, 28, of Lewiston, two counts domestic violence criminal threatening March 18, 2018, in Fairfield, dismissed.

Joanna Ann Brown, 34, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 27, 2018, in Skowhegan; 15-day jail sentence, $9 restitution.

Kimberly R. Brown, 45, of Skowhegan, violating condition of release June 29, 2018, in Madison; four-day jail sentence.

Rama Brown, 38, of Skowhegan, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Nov. 8, 2017, in Fairfield, dismissed.

Jasmine Bryant, 24, of Skowhegan, assault July 23, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Cheryl A. Burns, 51, of Lexington, assault Sept. 16, 2017, in Fairfield; $300 fine, 20-day jail sentence; intentionally endangering welfare of dependent person, same date and town, dismissed.

Jeremey G. Burrill, 37, of Pittsfield, fishing without valid license June 7, 2018, in Pittsfield; $100 fine.

Houston H. Cady, 42, of Ellsworth, violating fishing rule May 16, 2018, in Chase Stream Township; $100 fine.

Gino J. Carrier, 46, of Bristol, Connecticut, carrying passenger on ATV without headgear July 6, 2018, in Jackman; $100 fine.

Anthony J. Carter, 51, of Norridgewock, operating without safety equipment June 16, 2018, in Norridgewock; $100 fine.

Juliet Chesley, 38, of Bingham, operating under the influence April 18, 2018, in Solon; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Michael S. Cilley, 49, of Fairfield, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate May 23, 2018, in Fairfield; $75 fine.

Dana E. Clark, 53, of Anson, operating after habitual offender revocation April 30, 2017, in Anson; $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence. Operating after habitual offender revocation Feb. 17, 2018, in Anson; $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence; violating condition of release, attaching false plates and failure to register vehicle, same date and town, dismissed.

Robert A. Clark, 54, of Clinton, operating under the influence May 15, 2018, in Canaan; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; failure to register vehicle May 15, 2018, in Canaan; $100 fine; displaying false registration validation May 15, 2018, in Canaan; $100 fine; operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town, dismissed.

Saide B. Clark, 22, of Bridgton, criminal trespass Sept. 23, 2017, in Fairfield; $100 fine.

Tiffany L. Clark, 38, of Winslow, operating while license suspended or revoked May 14, 2018, in Fairfield; $250 fine.

Lawrence G. Clarke Sr., 67, of Pittsfield, possessing fish in violation May 19, 2018, in Pittsfield; $120 fine.

Brandon G. Colson, 21, of Madison, operating vehicle without license May 5, 2018, in Madison; $150 fine.

Brandon M. Cooper, 24, of Fairfield, operating while license suspended or revoked March 17, 2018, in Fairfield; $250 fine.

Collin J. Corliss, 20, of Palmyra, operating unregistered ATV June 7, 2018, in Palmyra; $200 fine.

Victoria Cormier, 18, of Pittsfield, fishing without valid license May 21, 2018, in Pittsfield; $100 fine.

Thomas W. Cote, 23, of New Portland, burglary June 12, 2017, in Embden; three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 90 days suspended, two year probation, $1,066.26 restitution; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 12, 2017, in Embden; 60-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 12, 2017, in Embden; 60-day jail sentence; aggravated criminal mischief, same date and town, dismissed.

Kenneth Cross, 60, of Palmyra, false public alarm or report May 15, 2018, in Palmyra; 48-hour jail sentence, $200 restitution.

Scott Cullins, 55, of Belgrade, operating/permiting operation of unregistered motorboat June 30, 2018, in Smithfield; $200 fine.

Noella M. Curtis, 62, of Norridgewock, permiting unlawful use May 8, 2018, in Skowhegan; $500 fine.

Holly Cyr, 27, of Burnham, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate May 23, 2018, in Fairfield; $100 fine; attaching false plates, same date and town, dismissed.

Devon J. Daigle, 22, of Anson, operating without safety equipment May 27, 2018, in Bowtown Township; $100 fine.

John C. Delbene, 71, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, fishing without valid license June 30, 2018, in Smithfield; $100 fine.

Aaron David Dionne, 38, of Skowhegan, fishing without valid license June 6, 2018, in Skowhegan; 12-hour jail sentence.

Shawn R. Doody, 21, of Skowhegan, minor consuming liquor May 1, 2018, in Skowhegan; $200 fine.

Wesley C. Dubois, 51, of Skowhegan, operating under the influence May 16, 2018, in Skowhegan; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

David Dufault, 38, of Skowhegan, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place July 2, 2018, in Skowhegan; three-day jail sentence; violating condition of release July 2, 2018, in Skowhegan; three-day jail sentence.

Kelly A. Dyer, 43, of Benton, operating under the influence Dec. 31, 2017, in Fairfield; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Thomas M. Dyer, 48, of South Portland, violation of rule deer permit Oct. 12, 2017, no town listed, dismissed.

Cindy L. Edwards, 41, of Exeter, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 25, 2018, in Palmyra; $200 fine.

Robert Andrew Field, 51, of Canaan, violating fishing rule June 7, 2018, in Pittsfield; $50 fine.

Danielle Fisher, 28, of Waterville, domestic violence assault March 22, 2017, in Anson, dismissed.

Jacob L. Flanagin, 24, of Anson, operating while license suspended or revoked April 19, 2018, in Anson; $250 fine.

Jeremy J. Fowler, 38, of Hartland, domestic violence assault Feb. 22, 2016, in Hartland, dismissed.

Stephanie Freeman, 29, of Skowhegan, refusing to submit to arrest or detention physical force July 4, 2018, in Skowhegan; 24-hour jail sentence; criminal mischief July 4, 2018, in Skowhegan; 24-hour jail sentence.

Amber D. Gerry, 28, of Plymouth, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 19, 2018, in Palmyra; $200 fine.

Molly L. Gillis, 31, of Anson, terrorizing July 11, 2018, in Anson; two-day jail sentence; violating condition of release July 11, 2018, in Anson; two-day jail sentence; assault, same date and town, dismissed.

Wilfred P. Gordon, 52, of Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked March 17, 2018, in Canaan; $500 fine.

Heinz Gossman, 69, of Norridgewock, burning without permit May 19, 2018, in Norridgewock; $100 fine.

David R. Graf Jr., 38, of Skowhegan, hunting or possessing deer during closed season March 18, 2018, in Canaan, dismissed. Violating suspended or revoked license May 26, 2018, in Skowhegan; $200 fine; unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water, same date and town, dismissed. Illegal transportation of animal or bird March 18, 2018, in Canaan; $400 fine.

Carl A. Grant, 59, of Skowhegan, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate May 6, 2018, in Fairfield; $100 fine.

Kurtis Gravel, 36, of Starks, burning without permit May 12, 2018, in Starks; $100 fine.

Dylan Gregoire, 19, of Jackman, marijuana: under 21 years of age April 26, 2018, in Moose River; $350 fine.

Kirisy L. Griffin, 41, no town listed, keeping dangerous dog June 20, 2018, in Jackman; $250 fine.

Gerald Grivois, 24, of Skowhegan, operating under the influence April 21, 2018, in Jackman; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension; operating under the influence, same date and town, dismissed.

Alexander Heatley-Grover, 30, of Athens, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water June 6, 2018, in Skowhegan; $50 fine.

Vickii A. Herrin, 42, of Canaan, violating condition of release Feb. 20, 2018, in Fairfield; 48-hour jail sentence.

Tobias Hight, 42, of Ripley, operating ATV on public way May 25, 2018, in Cambridge; $100 fine.

Shannon Horton, 37, of Madison, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures July 29, 2018, in Madison; 24-hour jail sentence; domestic violence assault, same date and town, dismissed.

Howard Hunter, 36, of Norridgewock, illegal possession of firearm July 11, 2018, in Norridgewock, dismissed.

Coby J. Hutchins, 27, of Frankfort, violating fishing rule May 26, 2018, in Rockwood; $100 fine.

Jerome P. Hutchins, 27, of Norridgewock, operating unregistered ATV May 24, 2018, in Bingham; $200 fine.

Randall E. Hutchins, 52, of Orrington, violating fishing rule May 26, 2018, Rockwood; $200 fine.

Leonard F. Jacobs, 59, of Solon, criminal trespass July 24, 2018, in Skowhegan; 24-hour jail sentence; disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise July 24, 2018, in Skowhegan; 24-hour jail sentence.

Adam Johnson, 26, of Plymouth, violating condition of release Sept. 18, 2017, in St. Albans; three-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 60 days suspended, two year probation.

Donald P. Johnson, 46, of Moscow, criminal mischief Jan. 5, 2018, in Skowhegan; five-day jail sentence, $722 restitution.

Donald M. Keene, 68, of Skowhegan, failing to stop for an officer May 14, 2018, in Skowhegan, dismissed. Violating condition of release July 25, 2018, in Madison; 24-hour jail sentence.

Dana E. Knight, 66, of Rome, supervising junior trapper who violates law March 21, 2018, in Mercer; $50 fine.

Derek Knowles, 38, of Skowhegan, operating after habitual offender revocation March 19, 2018, in Madison; $1,000 fine, 12-month Department of Corrections sentence.

Lillian Knowles, 26, of Embden, negotiate a worthless instrument Dec. 10, 2015, in Skowhegan; $50 fine.

Kelly D. Kessler-Mitchell, 42, of Saco, violating condition of release Sept. 25, 2016, in Palmyra; 30-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 24, 2016, in Palmyra; 30-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Sept. 25, 2016, in Palmyra, dismissed.

Kathleen M. Lake, 59, of Tremont, failure to register vehicle May 21, 2018, in Fairfield; $100 fine.

Beth Lambert, 41, of Jackman, keeping dangerous dog June 20, 2018, in Norridgewock; $250 fine, $750 restitution.

Logan Lamphere, 29, of Skowhegan, violating suspended or revoked license June 3, 2018, in Skowhegan; $300 fine.

Desire M. Landry, 33, of Skowhegan, burning prohibited material May 22, 2018, in Skowhegan, $250 fine.

Alan Lantis, 70, of Scotch Plains, New Jersey, operating/permiting operation of unregistered motorboat July 1, 2018, in Smithfield; $200 fine.

Paul L. Leclair Jr., 27, of Skowhegan, assault and disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise Feb. 18, 2018, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

James C. Lemelin, 19, of Belgrade, minor possessing liquor March 31, 2018, in Fairfield; $500 fine; transportation of drugs by a minor and minor transporting liquor, same date and town, dismissed.

Alison F. Lewey, 48, of Bangor, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise Dec. 26, 2017, in Pittsfield; three-day jail sentence; violating condition of release Dec. 26, 2017, in Pittsfield; three-day jail sentence.

Robert Lindley, 49, of San Antonio, Texas, fishing without valid license June 19, 2018, in Harmony; $100 fine.

Samantha Lindley, 42, of San Antonio, Texas, fishing without valid license June 19, 2018, in Harmony; $100 fine.

Michael W. Livingstone, 53, of Sutton, Massachusetts, operating unregistered ATV May 26, 2018, in T1-R1 NBKP; $200 fine.

Miranda Lowell, 25, of Anson, allowing dog to be at large Jan. 24, 2018, in Anson; $50 fine.

Scott E. Lucas, Jr., 26, of Readfield, driving to endanger May 27, 2018, in Madison, dismissed.

Channtel M. Ludden, 26, of Madison, attaching false plates June 5, 2018, in Skowhegan; $50 fine.

William Lybrook, 61, of Fairfield, operating under the influence April 13, 2018, in Fairfield; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Perry L. Malcolm III, 62, of Waterville, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water May 26, 2018, in Bald Mountain Township T2-R3; $100 fine.

John Malmquist, 19, of Palmyra, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit April 8, 2018, in Pittsfield, dismissed.

Jasmine Mantha, 21, of Glenburn, using counterfeit vehicle inspection sticker May 10, 2018, in Fairfield; $100 fine.

Dean J. Manzer Jr., 25, of Cornville, operating under the influence Jan. 16, 2018, in Skowhegan; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension. Violating condition of release Feb. 27, 2018, in Skowhegan; $250 fine. Violating condition of release June 29, 2018, in Skowhegan; $250 fine.

Barry Marshall Jr., 39, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, fishing without valid license June 30, 2018, in Smithfield; $100 fine.

Zachary J. McEwen, 20, of Oakland, operating unregistered ATV May 20, 2018, in Fairfield; $200 fine.

Chad McKenna, 37, of Fairfield, operating while license suspended or revoked May 21, 2018, in Fairfield; $500 fine.

Erik Mercer, 27, of Fairfield, endangering the welfare of a child May 5, 2018, in Fairfield; 180-day jail sentence all but five days suspended, one-year administrative release. Endangering the welfare of a child May 5, 2018, in Fairfield; five-day jail sentence; endangering the welfare of a child May 5, 2018, in Fairfield; five-day jail sentence.

Colby Michaud, 25, of Fairfield, operating unregistered ATV May 20, 2018, in Norridgewock, dismissed.

Cory Miller, 31, of Anson, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Nov. 8, 2017, in Madison, dismissed.

David Miller, 39, of Wakefield, Vermont, operating vehicle without license July 25, 2018, in Norridgewock; 24-hour jail sentence.

Nathan B. Mooers, 34, of Norridgewock, operating while license suspended or revoked May 5, 2018, in Norridgewock; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence; operating unregistered ATV, same date and town, dismissed.

Torrey L. Moore Jr., 20, of Anson, marijuana: under 21 years of age May 27, 2018, in Bowtown Township; $350 fine.

Amber Marie Morin, 25, of Poland, operating under the influence July 21, 2018, in Fairfield; $500 fine, 15-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked July 21, 2018, in Fairfield; $500 fine; driving to endanger July 21, 2018, in Fairfield; $575 fine, 15-day jail sentence, 30-day license suspension; violating condition of release July 21, 2018, in Fairfield; 15-day jail sentence.

Justin R. Morton, 30, of Augusta, operating after habitual offender revocation Feb. 23, 2018, in Madison; $1000 fine, nine-month jail sentence; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop Feb. 23, 2018, in Madison; 30-day jail sentence; failing to stop for an officer, same date and town, dismissed.

Kyle Patrick Murphy, no date of birth listed, of Anson, operating while license suspended or revoked May 23, 2018, in Madison; $250 fine.

Dylan P. Nelson, 25, of Bingham, unlawful possession of scheduled drug April 6, 2018, in Madison; $400 fine, 14-day jail sentence; driving to endanger April 6, 2018, in Madison; $575 fine, 14-day jail sentence, 30-day license suspension; failing to stop for an officer April 6, 2018, in Madison; 14-day jail sentence; possession of hypodermic apparatuses, same date and town, dismissed.

Gilbert A. O’Brien, 51, of Fairfield, violating condition of release July 8, 2018, in Fairfield; 12-hour jail sentence.

James L. O’Clair, 21, of Embden, hindering apprehension or prosecution July 15, 2018, in Embden; 24-hour jail sentence.

Kyle O’Connell, 22, of Brewer, violating fishing rule May 26, 2018, in Rockwood; $200 fine.

Kayley L. Orcutt, 25, of Pittsfield, domestic violence assault April 18, 2017, in Canaan, dismissed.

Derek J. Pamphrey, 26, of Fairfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 23, 2018, in Fairfield; $200 fine.

Alan L. Plourde, 56, of Pittsfield, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water May 27, 2018, in The Forks; $100 fine.

Eric Plourde, 33, of Skowhegan, illegal transportation of animal or bird March 18, 2018, in Canaan; $500 fine; hunt or possess deer during closed season, same date and town, dismissed.

Leah Pomeroy, 34, of Skowhegan, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs May 9, 2017, in Skowhegan; $400 fine, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all but six months suspended, two-year probation.

Dawson Price, 19, of MAdison, littering June 2, 2018, in Solon, dismissed. Use of drug paraphernalia May 26, 2018, in Fairfield, dismissed.

Casey G. Reid, 31, of Skowhegan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Dec. 24, 2017, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Justin M. Richardson, 39, of Limington, operating ATV on public way June 23, 2018, in Bingham; $100 fine.

Robert J. Rivers, 24, of Stratton, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water May 26, 2018, in T3-R4 NBKP; $100 fine.

Daytona Roode, 19, of Skowhegan, assault May 20, 2018, in Skowhegan; $300 fine, seven-day jail sentence; refusing to submit to arrest or detention May 20, 2018, in Skowhegan; seven-day jail sentence. Minor possessing liquor May 7, 2018, in Skowhegan; $200 fine.

Bobbi J. Rose, 38, of Hartland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 19, 2018, in Palmyra; $200 fine.

Angela D. Roy, 45, of Canaan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 14, 2017, in Palmyra; 30-day jail sentence.

Alexander M. Russell, 21, of Oakland, operating while license suspended or revoked March 14, 2018, in Fairfield; $500 fine.

Jaclyn S. Rutherford, 30, of Skowhegan, possession of hypodermic apparatuses and falsifying physical evidence Feb. 14, 2018, in Skowhegan, dismissed.

Christopher K. Ryan, 47, of Belmont, operating ATV on public way June 9, 2018, in Moscow; $100 fine.

Brian A. Scott, 30, of Hartland, unlawful possession of scheduled drug April 21, 2018, in Madison; $400 fine.

Anthony M. Seaman, 22, of Mount Desert, operating vehicle without license May 19, 2018, in Fairfield; $150 fine.

James T. Sharpe III, 36, of Madison, domestic violence assault April 11, 2018, in Madison, dismissed. Violating condition of release July 18, 2018, in Skowhegan; 48-hour jail sentence.

Michael D. Shaw, 57, of Troy, operating without safety equipment May 26, 2018, in Carrying Place Township; $200 fine.

Madeline Shrader, 20, of Skowhegan, minor possessing liquor Jan. 22, 2018, in Skowhegan; $200 fine. Minor possessing liquor May 7, 2018, in Skowhegan; $200 fine.

Phil J. Shunk Jr., 49, of Bath, fishing without valid license July 7, 2018, in Sanwich Academy Grant; $100 fine.

Nicole Sigston, 42, of Pittsfield, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place July 2, 2018, in Pittsfield; 12-hour jail sentence.

Lance Silvia, 39, of Norridgewock, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures April 26, 2018, in Norridgewock; 85-day jail sentence; domestic violence assault and domestic violence terrorizing, same date and town, dismissed.

Luke D. Silvia, 37, of Norridgewock, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water May 26, 2018, in Skowhegan; $100 fine.

Anthony Sites, 27, of Madison, operating without safety equipment May 25, 2018, in Canaan; $100 fine.

Daniel Smith, 75, of North Anson, fishing violation of number, amount, weight or size June 22, 2018, no town listed; $200 fine.

Jacob S. Smith, 28, of Norridgewock, operating under the influence Dec. 16, 2017, in Skowhegan; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug, same date and town, dismissed. Operating under the influence Dec. 25, 2017, in Skowhegan; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Thomas Garin Smith, 35, of Kingfield, New York, burning without permit May 8, 2018, in New Portland; $100 fine.

William Smith, 21, of Detroit, minor consuming liquor May 17, 2018, in Skowhegan; $200 fine.

Jerry Daniel Sneed, 30, of St. Albans, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 21, 2018, in Palmyra; $200 fine.

Mark C. Snowman, 55, of Detroit, domestic violence assault July 7, 2018, in Palmyra, dismissed.

Scott M. Stanley, 31, of Skowhegan, criminal mischief April 9, 2018, in Skowhegan; $100 fine.

Brady Stevens, 18, of Moscow, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water May 29, 2018, in Moscow; $100 fine.

Forrest Stevens, 22, of Skowhegan, operating under the influence April 29, 2018, in Canaan; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Michael S. Swett, 24, of Farmington, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place June 18, 2018, in Norridgewock; $500 fine.

Richard W. Taft, 53, of St. Albans, cruelty to animals April 13, 2017, in St. Albans; $500 fine; cruelty to animals, same date and town, dismissed.

Mark C. Tibbetts, 47, of Jackson, operating after habitual offender revocation Jan. 5, 2017, in Fairfield, dismissed.

Kevin B. Tice, 21, of Brewer, fishing without valid license May 27, 2018, in Pittsfield; $100 fine.

Jeremy E. Towers, 30, of Skowhegan, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Dec. 8, 2017, in Skowhegan; four-day jail sentence; failing to make oral or written accident report Dec. 8, 2017, in Skowhegan; four-day jail sentence.

Bruce Michael Treani, 53, of Anson, domestic violence terrorizing Oct. 1, 2016, in Anson; 180-day jail sentence all but 37 days suspended, two-year probation.

Clyde R. Tripp, 66, of North Anson, operating after habitual offender revocation Dec. 21, 2017, in Madison; $1,000 fine, six-month jail sentence.

Charles A. Viles, 49, of Skowhegan, criminal mischief April 30, 2017, in Athens, dismissed.

Joshua L. Vincent, 35, of Skowhegan, operating after habitual offender revocation June 27, 2018, in Skowhegan; $1,000 fine, six-month jail sentence; violating condition of release June 27, 2018, in Skowhegan; 90-day jail sentence.

Richard K. Ware, 34, of Clinton, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force May 27, 2018, in Fairfield; 12-hour jail sentence; unlawful possession of scheduled drug, same date and town, dismissed.

Daniel Watson, 29, of Madison, domestic violence assault April 26, 2017, in Pittsfield, dismissed.

Marc T. Weston, 41, of Skowhegan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 4, 2017, in Skowhegan; nine-month jail sentence. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug May 7, 2018, in Skowhegan; $400 fine, 180-day jail sentence; violating condition of release May 7, 2018, in Skowhegan; 90-day jail sentence; two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug, same date and town, dismissed. Operating under the influence April 9, 2018, in Skowhegan; $500 fine, 180-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked April 9, 2018, in Skowhegan; $250 fine; violating condition of release, same date and town, dismissed.

