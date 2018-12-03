BRISTOL, N.H. — A turtle given to a bedridden little boy in New Hampshire back in 1968 has celebrated her 50th birthday with party hats, a sheet cake with the right number of candles and many well-wishers.

Diane the Turtle was given to Jim Tonner when he was 12 and being treated for hip arthritis at his home in Braintree, Massachusetts. Years later, Jim, and his twin brother, Brad Tonner, opened a gift shop in Bristol, New Hampshire, which became Diane’s home. Her tank is surrounded by photos of store visitors.

Diane the Turtle, wearing a party hat, celebrates her 50th birthday with her owner, Jim Tonner, at a gift shop he and his brother Brad run in Bristol, N.H. The turtle was given to Jim Tonner when he was 12 and being treated for hip arthritis at his home in Braintree, Mass. (Brad Tonner via AP) Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

On Saturday, the store was crowded with visitors singing “Happy Birthday” to Diane, who wore a tiny party hat.

The brothers have written and illustrated books about Diane and set up a turtle webcam in their shop.

