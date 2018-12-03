CHINA — A Monday afternoon fire destroyed the garage of a home at 427 Pleasant View Ridge Road.

No one was injured, according to China Village Fire Chief Tim Theriault. Crews worked quickly to salvage the home.

About 30 firefighters from seven agencies, including Winslow and China Village, responded to blaze after it was reported at 5:14 p.m.

Theriault said the property owners were not home when his agency responded, but returned three minutes after fire crews. Theriault said the owners were pulling motorcycles out of a mechanic’s shop in the garage.

“It was pretty exciting,” he said. “They were just distraught.”

According to the town’s tax database, the property is owned by Dylan Fortin.

Susan Strasburg, who lives across the street, said she watched the fire from her home.

“My jaw dropped, I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “The garage was just engulfed.”

Strasburg confirmed that Fortin was attempting to save what he could from the garage while it was burning.

Around 6:45 p.m., crews were inspecting the rest of the home for flames. Theriault said he expected to be on the scene for another hour checking for embers.

“The guys did a fantastic job to get in there and knock it down,” he said.

Theriault did not know the cause of the fire. He said he would contact the Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate the cause of the fire.

