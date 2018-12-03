The Skating Association of Maine will host its annual Skate with Santa community event from 6:20 to 7:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14, at the Camden National Bank Ice Vault, 203 Whitten Road, in Hallowell.

The event will include a bake sale and a 10-minute figure skating exhibition at 6:20 p.m. There will be free family photos with Santa by Chelsea Ellis Photography.

Santa will join the skaters on the ice and invite everyone to skate with him on the ice at 6:30 p.m.

Admission for the fundraiser is $8 and includes skate rental. Children 3 and younger can participate for free. Proceeds from the event will benefit the association’s Learn to Skate program and scholarships.

For more information, call Stephanie Weber at 512-8226.

The Skating Association of Maine is a nonprofit 501organization that encourages and promotes ice skating programs in the State of Maine.

To learn more about the Skating Association of Maine and upcoming skating lessons, learn to play hockey and camps, visit www.maineskaters.com.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: