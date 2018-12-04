AUBURN — A 20-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to serve seven years in prison for a 2017 robbery in which he and his father tied up a Park Avenue homeowner at gunpoint and stole her SUV and motorcycle.

John Michaud II of Auburn was sentenced to 15 years in prison with eight years suspended, plus four years of probation for robbery, a crime punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Assistant District Attorney Andrew Matulis characterized Michaud’s acts as “depravity” and “wicked.”

After breaking into sobs, Tina Croteau, the victim of the robbery committed by Michaud and his father told the judge in Androscoggin County Superior Court that the duo “terrorized me” and she has felt unsafe in her home ever since.

John Michaud Sr., 51, of Lewiston was tried in October and after two days of the trial he agreed to a sentence of 15 years with five years suspended, plus four years of probation for the robbery on Oct. 12, 2017.

Croteau called Michaud Sr. “an idiot” career criminal who has spent a lifetime stealing from others. She said she hoped the son wouldn’t follow in his father’s footsteps and encouraged him to get a GED and read the Bible.

Michauds were ordered to pay $7,487.95 in restitution to Croteau’s insurance company and $1,029.91 to her, her husband and a neighbor whose home they had burglarized before moving on to Croteau’s house.

[email protected]

Share

filed under: