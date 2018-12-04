FARMINGTON — It’s hard to find a flaw in the game of the Colby College men’s basketball team right now. Tuesday’s 92-76 win at the University of Maine at Farmington upped the Mules record to 7-1, and the Mules took the victory in a way that has become their signature this season. Balanced scoring, 3-point accuracy and defense that was stingy when it had to be.

“It’s been a real fun team to coach, because guys are playing within themselves and playing off one another. It gives us a chance to be hard to guard,” Colby coach Damien Strahorn said.

The success is a product of a strong preseason, junior guard Sam Jefferson said.

“We knew we had some talent, and we’ve been grinding like we haven’t in the past. The games feel easier than what we did in the fall,” said Jefferson, who scored 22 points and made five of Colby’s 15 3-pointers.

Facing a zone defense for the first time this season, the Mules were hot from the perimeter early. Colby’s first three field goals were all threes, and the Mules sank 10 threes in the first half to take a 49-32 lead into the break.

“We got some good movement with the ball and made some shots early,” Strahorn said. “Coming out at halftime, we knew they’d make a run. I thought we could have executed a little better at both ends in the second half.”

Colby led by 24 points, 61-37, with just under 17 minutes to play, when the Beavers (4-2) went on a run. UMF cut its deficit to 11 points, 77-66, on an Amir Moss layup with 4:53 remaining, but that was as close as it would get. Colby closed the game with a 15-10 run.

“We got a couple stops and made a couple baskets. The frustration of trying to catch them was difficult,” UMF coach Dick Meader said. “To close out and get that deep makes it very difficult, especially trying to protect the lane and driving the ball.”

When Jefferson wasn’t open or cold, Matt Hanna (23 points) was there to make one of his five 3-pointers. If it wasn’t Hanna, it was Noah Tyson (16 points, 13 rebounds), who made three of his four 3-pointers in the second half.

“This year, I’ve been getting more open looks than I ever have because those guys can shoot just as well,” Jefferson said.

Sean Gilmore came off the bench and gave the Mules offense in the low post, scoring 12 of his 16 points in the second half. Gilmore also had 10 boards, including four offensive.

“We took their shot and withstood it. It wasn’t the prettiest, but it gives us something we can keep focusing on,” Strahorn said.

Moss scored a game-high 26 points to lead UMF. Milani Hicks added 13 points for the Beavers, while Bill Ruby and Riley Robinson each scored 12.

