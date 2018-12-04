FARMINGTON — Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon when their car collided with another vehicle in front of Rite Aid on Main Street.

Police said the accident occurred at 1:06 p.m. when Michele Davis, 41, of Dixfield, was traveling east in a Chevrolet Impala and attempted to turn left into the Rite Aid parking lot.

Davis did not see a car driven by Roland Dube, 59, of Avon, according to officer Darin Gilbert of the Farmington Police Department.

Davis told police someone had waved her on as she was turning into the Rite Aid lot, and she did not see Dube’s oncoming Toyota Camry.

The front of Dube’s car hit the passenger side of Davis’ car.

Davis and her passenger, Daren McLean, 50, of Canton, complained of pain in the head and neck and were taken by NorthStar EMS ambulance to the hospital, Gilbert said.

Gilbert said Dube was checked at the scene but declined to be taken by ambulance to a hospital.

