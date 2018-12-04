NEWPORT — Two New York men and a Machias woman trying to take about $3,000 worth of drugs to Washington County were arrested and charged Saturday in Newport, according to state police.

Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Commander Darrell Crandall estimated that officials seized about 12 grams of heroin and slightly more than 5 grams of crack after the trio was pulled over on Interstate 95 with the help of state police.

David Jones, 26, of Bronx, New York; Chuckie Langley, 32, of New York, New York; and Holly Inman, 41, of Machias, had been driving north in a gray 2015 Hyundai Tucson. Information from an MDEA drug investigation led to the traffic stop in Newport, according to a news release Tuesday from state police. The vehicle was registered in Maine.

At the time of the arrests, Langley was on parole after having served eight years in New York for attempted murder. Jones was free on pre-conviction bail for an arrest involving cocaine trafficking in August.

Crandall said that he knew where Jones, Langley and Inman were traveling from but would not disclose that information or any knowledge about the group’s plans to distribute the drugs in Washington County.

All three of the individuals were charged with aggravated trafficking in heroin, a class A offense punishable by up to 30 years in prison, and a $50,000 fine. In addition, Jones was charged with violating conditions of release, Langley was charged with unlawful possession of cocaine base and Inman was charged with operating after suspension.

Jones, Langley and Inman are being held at the Penobscot County Jail, Jones and Langley without bail and Inman with bail set at $35,000 cash.

The Downeast District Task Force of the MDEA worked on this case.

