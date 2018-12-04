The movie sequel to the highest-grossing horror film of all time, based in a fictional Maine town, will be coming to the big screen next fall.

“IT CHAPTER 2 is coming,” Maine author Stephen King tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

Though the sequel, which is due in theaters on Sept. 6, 2019, features an impressive cast of Hollywood stars, the movie will also bring back one of the original film’s scariest characters, according to IMDb (the Internet Movie Database).

Actor Bill Skarsgård will play Pennywise, a demonic clown, who in the original film terrorizes a group of seven teens, known as the Losers Club.

IT CHAPTER 2 is coming. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 4, 2018

The teens live in the fictional town of Derry, Maine, with the sequel taking place 27 years after the group has seemingly defeated Pennywise and moved away. However, the teens made a blood pact to return to Derry if Pennywise resurfaced, which apparently is the case.

Actors Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, James Ransone, Andy Bean, and Isaiah Mustafa have been cast in the sequel. Each actor will play the grownup members of the Losers Club, according to IMDb.

King’s assistant, Marsha DeFilippo, could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.

Andy Muschietti will direct “It: Chapter Two.”

King’s bestselling novel “It” was published in 1986. The movie, adapted from the novel, was released in 2017.

Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:

[email protected]

Share

filed under: