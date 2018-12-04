Wilton CareerCenter will offer the following December workshops at 865 U.S. Route 2E:

• Vocational Rehabilitation Orientation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7. This orientation is for people with disabilities who are considering vocational rehabilitation services. Orientations are held the first Friday of the month. Service providers also are welcome to attend. Registration is not required.

• MEOC-101-Essentials of College Planning will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 19. This workshop introduces people to educational opportunities in general and MEOC services in particular. This interactive workshop touches on the four steps in the college process: admissions, financial aid, career and study skills. The Financial Aid portion of this workshop will provide an overview of financial basics and the completion of the Free Application of Federal Student Aid. Call 800-281-3703 for workshop details and registration.

• Small Business Trainings will offer three different workshops: Starting Your Own Small Business, Access to Capital, and Federal and State Resources for Small Business. Most of these Workshops are two hours long. For more information, call Bill Card at 622-8555.

• Rumford Area Vocational Rehabilitation Orientation, Region 9 Mexico, will be held from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 18. This orientation is for people with disabilities who are considering vocational rehabilitation services. Orientations are held the third Tuesday of the month. Service providers also are welcome to attend. Registration is not required.

CareerCenter partners include WMCA CareerCenter Services and Maine Department of Labor. They are equal opportunity providers. Auxiliary aids and services are available to individuals with disabilities upon request.

For more information or to set up an appointment, call 645-5800; toll free 800-982-4311; TTY: Maine Relay 711. These workshops are at no cost to the public. All workshops begin promptly at listed times.

