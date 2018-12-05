ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. — Authorities say 24 workers at an Amazon warehouse in New Jersey have been taken to the hospital, at least one of them in critical condition, after bear repellant fell off a shelf and released fumes.
About 30 other workers were treated at the warehouse in Robbinsville on Wednesday morning. Most people were reporting difficulty breathing or burning in their throats.
Robbinsville spokesman John Nalbone told NJ.com that the fumes from the bear repellant were contained in one area of the building’s third floor.
Hundreds of workers are normally inside the building during work days, and it was unclear how many were exposed.
Amazon confirmed that the accident dispersed strong fumes in the area of the facility. The incident is under investigation.
