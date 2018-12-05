The 20th annual Holiday Concert featuring the Downeast Brass Quintet will begin at 3 p.m. Sunday Dec. 9, at Saint John’s Church, Route 27 in Dresden.

The free event is for the entire family, refreshments will be provided and donations will be accepted.

To RSVP or for more information, call 737-2807 or email [email protected].







